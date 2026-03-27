BJP will cross 100 seats in Assam, says Sonowal

Guwahati, March 27 (IANS) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday asserted that the BJP is poised to form the government in Assam for the third time and will secure more than 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, claiming that the party has taken “historic decisions” for the state.

Addressing a public rally at Borkhola Assembly constituency in Cachar district of southern Assam, Sonowal said that the BJP’s governance and development initiatives have strengthened public trust across the state.

“The BJP will comfortably form governments in Assam and we are confident of winning more than 100 seats. The people have seen our work and have faith in our leadership,” Sonowal said.

He further stated that Assam has witnessed significant transformation under the BJP-led government, contrasting it with previous regimes.

“Historic decisions have been taken for Assam’s growth and identity. The people no longer want instability and corruption, but development and good governance,” the Union Minister said.

Sonowal highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the state and central governments, asserting that these efforts have reached grassroots levels and improved the lives of citizens.

Referring to the political scenario, he claimed that Opposition parties lack direction and public support, while the BJP continues to expand its base across regions, including Barak Valley.

“The overwhelming response from people in places like Borkhola reflects the confidence they have in the BJP. We are committed to taking Assam forward on the path of progress,” he added.

The Union Minister also urged party workers to intensify their outreach efforts ahead of the elections, emphasising the importance of connecting with voters at the booth level.

Senior party leaders and local candidates were present at the rally, which witnessed a significant turnout of supporters.

Assembly elections in Assam are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest, with the BJP-led alliance aiming to retain power, while Opposition parties seek to challenge its dominance.

--IANS

tdr/rad