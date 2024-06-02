BJP will win over 370, NDA over 400: Nadda

New Delhi: People have voted for a capable, powerful, developed and self-reliant India and to put aside appeasement, nepotism and corruption, BJP chief JP Nadda said on Saturday, exuding confidence that his party will win more than 370 Lok Sabha seats and the NDA more than 400.

His remarks came on a day when polling was held for the seventh and last phase of the general elections. Counting of votes will be conducted on June 4. In a statement, Nadda thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this "festival of democracy" a success for the BJP. "His efforts are definitely yielding results," the BJP chief said.

Nadda thanked BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gakari, and the "crores of party workers" for their contributions during the elections. He also thanked constituents of the NDA for enthusiastically participating in the election and said with their hardwork, they succeeded in conveying their thoughts to the people.

"In this election, the voters of the country have voted for a capable India, a powerful India, a developed India, a self-reliant India and to move ahead in the economy, and to put aside appeasement, nepotism and corruption," Nadda said.

"I have full faith that the voters of India will make the BJP win more than 370 seats and the NDA win more than 400 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. Nadda thanked the people for their participating in the election.

He also thanked all polling officials for their contribution in making the electoral exercise successful on the ground and also security personnel for maintaining law and order throughout the seven phases of the parliamentary elections. "I also thank the voters of the country who voted in all seven phases despite the scorching heat during this festival of democracy and salute them for making this great festival a success," the BJP chief said. "I also thank the new voters who became a part of this festival of democracy by exercising their vote for the first time," he added.