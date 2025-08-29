BJP worker lodges police complaint against Mahua Moitra for using derogatory word against Amit Shah

Kolkata: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, on Friday, filed a complaint with the Kotwali police station in West Bengal's Nadia district against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for her derogatory comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP worker Sandeep Majumdar lodged the complaint, demanding action against the Trinamool Congress MP as per law.

Speaking to media persons, the BJP worker said, "The Krishnanagar TMC MP raised several questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She even said that Amit Shah should be beheaded and his head must be kept on Prime Minister's table for his failure to stop infiltration. This is an anti-national statement and that too coming from an elected MP. Is she working for those who want destruction of the country as such statement echoes similar sentiment? I have lodged a written complaint against her with the police."

The complaint was filed on August 26, the day the Krishnanagar MP made the alleged remarks against the Union Home Minister.

While speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of an event, the TMC MP said the Prime Minister should first take responsibility for the infiltration of Bangladeshis into the country and present Union Minister Amit Shah's head on the table.

"The Prime Minister was giving a speech at the Red Fort and saying that Bangladeshis are infiltrating Bengal. This is why India's demographics are changing, women are being looked down upon. Muslims are taking away the land and income of the people of India. While the Prime Minister is saying this, Home Minister Amit Shah is sitting next to him and clapping his hands with a smile. For his failure as Home Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should first chop off Amit Shah's head and present it on the table," Moitra had said.

She said that the Union Home Minister should take responsibility for his failure to prevent infiltration, which is the responsibility of the Border Security Force (BSF), which is under the Home Ministry.

The police, meanwhile, said that they are looking into the matter.



