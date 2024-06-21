BJP Workers In West Bengal Seek Shelter Amid Fears Of Trinamool Congress Attacks

Several BJP workers in West Bengal have been residing in a temporary camp near the party's office in Kolkata since the Lok Sabha election results, fearing attacks by Trinamool Congress (TMC) members.

According to the BJP workers, around 280 individuals from various districts are staying at Maheshwari Sadan in Kolkata, located opposite the party office.

Amit Kumar Mishra, a BJP booth agent from Canning in South 24 Parganas, claimed they have been living in temporary shelters since the election results on June 4 due to threats from TMC workers. Mishra reported that attempts to contact the police were futile, and he fears for his safety, particularly as TMC workers allegedly tried to kidnap them. He also mentioned that his mother, living alone, faces social ostracism due to his BJP affiliation.

Another BJP worker, Jamal Ali Mollah from Minakhan in North 24 Parganas, recounted that he fled his home on June 1. He alleged that TMC members have taken over his pond and issued direct threats to break their bones if found.

Manu Bor from Jharkhali in South 24 Parganas, staying at the camp with her husband and family, expressed concerns about safety if they return home. She described threats from TMC's bike-borne gangs targeting BJP families, forcing them to flee. Bor's son, a BJP booth agent, also faces these threats.

Dinabandhu Mandal from Canning West said this is not the first instance of threats from TMC workers, recalling similar incidents in 2021 when his house was vandalized. He criticized the police for not taking their complaints seriously.

Recently, BJP central leaders Biplab Deb and Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the camp, but the families are still awaiting assurances of safety before they can return home.