BJP's 2024 Election Performance Diminished Public Fear Says Rahul Gandhi

During an interaction with the Indian community in Dallas, Texas, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) inability to secure an outright majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has significantly reduced public apprehension towards the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi emphasized that the election outcome reflected the will of the Indian people rather than a victory for himself or the Congress party. He suggested that citizens had stood up against perceived threats to the Constitution and democratic values, stating, "We are not going to accept an attack on our religion, on our state."

The Congress leader highlighted ideological distinctions between the RSS, the BJP's parent organization, and his own party. "The RSS believes that India is one idea, and we believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas," Gandhi explained, advocating for an inclusive vision of India that embraces diversity in caste, religion, language, and tradition.

Gandhi claimed that his campaign message, focused on safeguarding India's Constitution, resonated strongly with voters. He argued that people understood the implications of what they perceived as attacks on the Constitution, linking it to threats against religious traditions.

Describing his political approach, Gandhi emphasized the need for love, respect, and humility in Indian politics. He sees his role as injecting these values into the political discourse, extending respect to all nation-builders, from the most powerful to the most vulnerable.

This US visit, part of a broader outreach effort, included interactions with University of Texas students and US lawmakers. The trip, occurring months before the US presidential election and ahead of assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, underscores the Congress party's efforts to engage with the Indian diaspora and international stakeholders.