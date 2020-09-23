BJP's core committee meeting discusses law and order in Bengal

New Delhi: The strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls was discussed in the BJP's West Bengal core committee meeting held on Wednesday at the residence of BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

The issue of law and order in West Bengal was also discussed at the meeting. Party leaders told Nadda about the violent incidents in West Bengal. After the core committee meet, another meeting was also held at the residence of Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh where a plan was formulated to implement the instructions received from Nadda on the ground in West Bengal.



BJP's West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, national coordinator Shiv Prakash, national secretary Rahul Sinha, Ghosh, and Mukul Roy, attended the core committee meeting. Nadda said the vision of Modi government must be conveyed to the people Mamata Banerjee's misrule should be exposed. Party sources said that the leaders decided to spread awareness in the state about self-reliant India. It was also observed that at present the opposition is trying to spread confusion among the farmers on all the three farm Bills passed by Parliament, so the party should also carry out a public awareness campaign on this issue.

Nadda instructed party leaders to take care of the morale of the party workers in the wake of the violence of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Assembly polls are due in the state in 2021. The BJP is constantly attacking the Mamata government due to deteriorating law and order in the state. The BJP also blames the TMC government for Bengal lagging behind in the race for development.



BJP national general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly election in West Bengal, a 'core team' met with the state in-charge under the leadership of the BJP national president."

