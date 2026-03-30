BJP's decision, not Nitish Kumar's: Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM resigns from MLC post

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was compelled to resign from the MLC post under pressure from the BJP, claiming that the decision was not taken independently.

Speaking to IANS, Tejashwi Yadav said, “This had to be done as it was the BJP’s decision, not Nitish Kumar’s. Some BJP agents within the JD(U) imposed it, which is why it happened. We had already said earlier that they would not allow him to continue as Chief Minister, and that is what is now unfolding.”

He further accused the government of misleading the public on key promises.

“They have deceived citizens by increasing electricity bills. Power was already expensive in Bihar, and now it will become even more costly. They had promised to give Rs 2 lakh to every woman but provided only Rs 10,000. They claimed the remaining amount would be given after elections, but even that promise is now being broken,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP, Pramod Tiwari, also criticised the BJP, alleging that the party has deceived several leaders, including Nitish Kumar.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from his membership in the Legislative Council, fulfilling the constitutional requirement ahead of assuming office as a Rajya Sabha member.

Nitish Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16 and received his election certificate the same day, is scheduled to formally take oath on April 10.

As per constitutional provisions, an individual elected to Parliament must resign from their existing legislative position within 14 days, failing which their new membership stands cancelled.

In compliance with this mandate, he submitted his resignation on March 30. The resignation letter was submitted by MLC Sanjay Gandhi on behalf of Nitish Kumar.

This resignation also marks the end of Nitish Kumar’s long association with the Bihar Legislative Council.

He first became a member in 2006 and went on to serve four consecutive terms -- 2006-2012, 2012-2018, 2018-2024, and 2024 onwards -- before stepping down.

Since assuming office as Chief Minister in November 2005, Nitish Kumar has consistently held his position through membership in the Legislative Council, rather than contesting Assembly elections.

Although he was earlier elected as an MLA from Harnaut in 1985 and also served as a member in the Lok Sabha, his tenure as Chief Minister has largely been anchored in the Upper House of the state legislature.