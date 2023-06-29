BJP's Late-Night Meeting Sets Stage For 2024 Poll Strategy And Potential Reshuffling

BJP) to discuss their strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting occurred at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and other prominent members of the party. According to sources, a meeting took place last night involving senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party () to discuss their strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting occurred at the residence of Prime Ministerand was attended by Home Minister, BJP President JP Nadda, and other prominent members of the party.



This meeting occurred shortly after Prime Minister Modi's return from the United States. Sources also suggest that a significant reshuffling of positions within the party may have been a topic of discussion during the meeting, which lasted for more than five hours.

The BJP has not yet issued an official statement regarding the meeting, which took place amidst intensive discussions by Mr. Shah, Mr. Nadda, and BJP general secretary BL Santhosh on matters related to organization and politics.

During his speech to BJP workers, Prime Minister Modi has already declared the government's intention to vigorously pursue the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code throughout the country, a longstanding objective outlined in the BJP's previous manifestos.

Following a defeat in Karnataka, the BJP has decided to make adjustments to its campaign strategy for the upcoming state elections scheduled for later this year. There are four crucial states where elections will take place: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. Among these, only Madhya Pradesh is currently governed by the BJP. The party is hopeful that the trend of changing governments in Rajasthan and the presence of anti-incumbency sentiments in the other two states will work in its favor and allow them to gain an advantage.