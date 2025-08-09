BJP’s mock on Gandhi’s claim: ‘Case of someone cutting branch he’s sitting on’

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday mocked Rahul Gandhi’s disclosure to back his allegations of rigging in the Maharashtra assembly polls as a case of someone cutting the branch he is sitting on, and said the Congress and its allies won most of the their seats where the number of voters had increased.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav accused Gandhi of using a language unbecoming of the Leader of Opposition, noting that he had warned officials of a constitutional body like the Election Commission of consequences for their alleged role in helping the ruling BJP.

Citing the EC data, Yadav said the number of voters in the state assembly polls in November last year had increased by over 40 lakh compared to the Lok Sabha elections held earlier that year, and not by one crore as claimed by Gandhi.

He said the Congress leader had prepared for a long time to make his case but the foundational logic of his allegation has turned to be “incorrect”.

All this work was meant to serve lies, he claimed.