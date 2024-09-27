BJP's responsibility to ensure jobs for Agniveers, HM Shah promises at Haryana poll rally

Rewari (Haryana): Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for spreading misinformation, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the land of Haryana “is the land of sacrifice and bravery” and added that “it is the BJP’s responsibility to ensure jobs for Agniveers from Haryana.”



Saying that the people have decided to give the BJP a chance to serve once again, HM Shah, while delivering a power-packed speech in Rewari, said, “About Agniveer, Rahul baba is misguiding the youths. I am firm in what I say, and today I make a promise that none of the Agniveers of Haryana will be left without a pensionable job. The Central government and the Haryana government will provide them with a job having pension facility.”

The BJP-led Union government on June 14, 2022, introduced short-term induction of personnel in the armed forces.

Hitting out at the Congress by saying it “always insults the Army”, he said the BJP undertook equitable development in Haryana.

He added, “Corruption has been finished in the last ten years. The middlemen are waiting for the Congress to come to power in Haryana, I want to ask the people, would you want to give Haryana in the hands of middlemen?”

Slamming leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, he said, “The Congress cannot do overall development of Haryana. Some people have gone against the party discipline and are contesting as Independent candidates. I appeal to the public to vote only for those who have the BJP’s Lotus symbol.”

“Rahul (Gandhi) baba has no work other than spreading rumours, which is why Haryana has lagged so much,” he professed.

“During the Congress’ rule, whenever a CM came, only one district would benefit, and corruption and hooliganism would increase. But when the BJP came to power, it worked for entire Haryana and ensured the development of all 36 communities. In these ten years, the BJP has wiped out every trace of corruption from Haryana. Under the Congress, the government ran on cuts, commissions, and corruption,” he said.

“From Indira Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi, for 40 years they did not fulfill their promise. Then, in 2015, our PM Modi implemented 'One Rank, One Pension'. The Congress has always disrespected the Army. This is the same Congress that dared to call the Army chief a goon”, he added.

Slamming the Congress, HM Shah said, “Not just you, even your coming generations can’t bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Wooing the growers, the HM said the farmers would harvest what they have sown and it will be the BJP government that will buy it.

He said the BJP government in the state has been purchasing 24 crops under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.

“This land of Haryana is the land of knowledge, spirituality and the Bhagavad Gita. This land of Haryana is the land of power and prosperity. Today the borders of the country are safe, Jammu and Kashmir is safe, and this includes the sacrifice, bravery and courage of the soldiers of Haryana,” he said while seeking votes for the party.

Haryana will go to polls for the 90-member Assembly on October 5 with the ballot count on October 8.