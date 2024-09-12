Live
- Global open source community must for building safe, responsible AI: Industry
- 2023 ODI WC generated economic impact of $1.39 bn: ICC
- Six UN relief workers killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
- Bumrah has been uniquely crafted by God, says Akash
- Win over England: Lankans make big gains in rankings
- Duleep Trophy: Focus on Rinku
- MP: Wall of Datia's fort collapses; 3 bodies recovered, 2 rescued
- Cocaine purchase at Olympics: Australian player suspended
- Colombia shock champ Argentina
- Paris Olympics bronze-medalists enter semis: Raj’s trick helps India thrash Malaysia 8-1
Just In
BJP’s Sikh cell members protest against Rahul
The members of Delhi BJP’s Sikh cell on Wednesday staged a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi near 10 Janpath here over his statements...
The members of Delhi BJP’s Sikh cell on Wednesday staged a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi near 10 Janpath here over his statements concerning the Sikh community.
The protesters, including women, raising slogans and carrying placards tried to approach Gandhi’s residence 10 Janpath, marching from Vigyan Bhawan but police stopped them.
Addressing a gathering of several hundred Indian Americans in Washington DC on Monday, Gandhi accused the RSS of considering some religions, languages and communities of being inferior to others and said the fight in India is about this, and not about politics. Gandhi asked the name of one of the Sikh attendees in the front rows during the programme. “What is your name, brother with the turban,” he asked.
“The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That’s what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions,” said Gandhi.
The protesters raised slogans against Gandhi and demanded his apology for allegedly “humiliating” Sikhs and held the Congress responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the country. The BJP has come down heavily on Gandhi over his remarks in the US about the Sikh community, saying the Congress leader is trying to create a “dangerous narrative” by speaking on “sensitive issues” abroad.