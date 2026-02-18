Blinkit Booked For Selling Prohibited Knives As Delhi Police Tighten Checks On Online Weapon Sales

The Delhi Police have registered a case against quick-commerce platform Blinkit under the Arms Act, alleging the sale of prohibited knives through its online service. The action comes after police seized 50 illegal knives during a citywide crackdown on the online availability of sharp weapons.

According to officials, the operation was triggered by two recent murder cases in West Delhi in which knives purchased through e-commerce platforms were allegedly used. To verify the allegations, police personnel placed an order on Blinkit on February 13 for a folding “Stanley” knife, which was delivered within 15 minutes.

Upon examination, the knife was found to exceed the dimensions permitted under government notifications. Under the Arms Act, knives with blades longer than 7.62 cm or wider than 1.72 cm cannot be sold without a licence. The blade delivered measured 8 cm in length and 2.5 cm in width, making it illegal for commercial sale.

During questioning, the delivery executive revealed that such knives were stocked at Blinkit’s warehouse in Khayala. A case was subsequently registered on February 14 at Khyala police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Follow-up raids were conducted across multiple Blinkit facilities.

Police said 16 knives were recovered from various Blinkit outlets across Delhi on February 15, followed by the seizure of another 32 illegal knives from a warehouse in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, the next day. In total, 50 prohibited knives have been recovered so far.

Officials said investigations are continuing to trace the supply chain and identify individuals responsible for procuring and distributing the banned items. The police have also flagged growing concern over the easy online availability of sharp weapons, particularly in cases involving juveniles and street crimes in the capital.

Blinkit has been approached for its response, and authorities said further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing probe.