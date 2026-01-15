BMC Election Row Deepens After Claims ‘Indelible Ink’ Can Be Erased, SEC Orders Probe

Voting in the high-profile Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections was overshadowed by controversy on Thursday after allegations surfaced on social media that the indelible ink used to mark voters’ fingers could be easily wiped off. Several videos circulated online, with opposition leaders amplifying claims that the ink disappeared after being rubbed with acetone or washed multiple times.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation dismissed these allegations, stating that reports of the ink being removed were incorrect. According to officials, the ink mark serves as proof that a voter has already cast their ballot and cannot be erased once it dries properly. However, as the claims gained traction, the State Election Commission (SEC) stepped in and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Mumbai Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad shared a video on social media showing a party colleague allegedly removing the ink using acetone or nail polish remover. In her post, she questioned the transparency and accountability of the election process, raising concerns about voter management, missing names on electoral rolls, technical issues with the SEC website, and the alleged ease with which ink marks could be removed. She warned that such issues could undermine public trust in the democratic process.

Responding to the controversy, the State Election Commission clarified that attempting to remove the indelible ink or trying to vote again after doing so is illegal and would invite strict legal action. The poll body stressed that once a voter has cast their ballot, a formal record is maintained, making repeat voting impossible even if the ink mark is tampered with. Instructions to this effect, the commission said, have already been issued to polling staff to prevent misuse.

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare later rejected claims that acetone or sanitiser could erase the indelible ink, stating that the same ink and markers have been used since 2011. He explained that the ink dries within 10 to 12 seconds and cannot be wiped off once set. Waghmare also warned that circulating misleading videos to create confusion among voters was unacceptable and could lead to legal consequences.

The political row intensified as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray accused the government of replacing traditional indelible ink with a marker that could be removed easily, alleging this posed a serious threat to electoral integrity. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis countered these claims, saying unnecessary controversy was being created and urging the Election Commission to examine the issue objectively.

As polling continued, election authorities reiterated that any attempt to manipulate the voting process would be dealt with firmly, while urging voters not to be misled by unverified claims circulating on social media.