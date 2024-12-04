Board meeting of National Federation of Information Commissions held in Sikkim

Gangtok: Chief Information Commissioner of India, Heeralal Samariya chaired the 31st Board of Governors meeting of the National Federation of Information Commissions in India (NFICI) in Gangtok on Wednesday, officials said.

The 31st Board of Governors meeting was held under the aegis of the Sikkim Information Commission.

NFICI was registered in 2009 to facilitate coordination and mutual consultation between the Central Information Commission and the State Information Commissions constituted under the Right to Information Act of 2005.

The board meeting was attended by Chief Information Commissioners (CIC) of State Commissions elected to represent the various zones in the board.

The meeting was also attended by Brigadier Vipin Chakrawarti, Honorary Secretary of the NFICI, Sarvottam Rana, Executive Secretary of NFICI, and Roshni Rai, Secretary of the State Information Commission of Sikkim.

During the board meeting, the members unanimously ratified the minutes from the 30th Board Meeting held in New Delhi the previous year. Following this confirmation, the discussion evolved into a series of significant conversations regarding the challenges various State Information Commissions encountered nationwide.

The board spent considerable time examining the budgetary allocations for NFICI. This examination encompassed an in-depth analysis of current funding levels, potential fiscal support increases, and strategies to optimise resource distribution among the commissions.

The Board participated in positive and constructive dialogues that focused on enhancing the effectiveness and outreach of the Right to Information Act 2005. Numerous initiatives were proposed to raise awareness regarding citizens’ rights under the Act and to improve the processes associated with information requests; thereby, ensuring the upholding of principles related to transparency and accountability. A collaborative spirit characterised the discussions to foster a more informed and engaged citizenry.

Heeralal Samariya expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Sikkim State Information Commission in organising the 31st Board Meeting in the state of Sikkim.

The meeting concluded with a formal vote of thanks delivered by Pradeep Vyas, State Chief Information Commissioner of Maharashtra.



