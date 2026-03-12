BoB unveils wellness-linked women’s account

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda has launched the BoB Women Sapphire Savings Account, a premium savings product designed exclusively for women, combining health, wellness, and lifestyle benefits with banking services.

The account offers Rs 10 lakh cancer care coverage plan for women aged between 18 and 60 years, along with complimentary online doctor consultations for up to six family members. Account holders will also receive concessions of up to 15 per cent on medicines and 20 per cent on pathology tests.

Customers will be issued the BoB Bhoomi RuPay Select Debit Card, which provides premium lifestyle privileges such as domestic airport lounge access, complimentary gym membership, health check-ups, spa or salon sessions, and OTT subscriptions.

The account also provides a 50 per cent first-year fee waiver on the BOBCARD Tiara Credit Card, a women-centric credit card offering health packages and shopping vouchers.

Additional benefits include discounted locker charges and a 50 per cent waiver on home loan processing fees, along with other exclusive banking privileges.