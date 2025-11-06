Live
Body of girl feared drowned in boat capsize, fished out
The body of a five-year-old girl was fished out from the Ghaghra River near the Lakhimpur border, officials said on Wednesday.The girl had been feared...
The body of a five-year-old girl was fished out from the Ghaghra River near the Lakhimpur border, officials said on Wednesday.
The girl had been feared drowned since a boat capsized in the Katarniaghat forest area on October 29.
The boat carrying 22 passengers had capsized in the Kaudiyala River near Bharthapur village. The Kaudiyala River merges with the Ghaghra.
A total of five people have died in the incident, including the girl. Four remain missing, and a search for them is on.
According to Sujauli Police Station in-charge PC Sharma, the body of Komal, daughter of Pancham from the Matera area, was found near Bokariha village in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Tuesday.
The body was identified by her family and sent for a post-mortem, he added.
On the night of the incident, 13 people were rescued.
Ramjeyi, 60, died on the way to the hospital.
On November 2, the bodies of Shivanandan, the 50-year-old boatman, and 28-year-old Suman, a female passenger, were recovered about three to four kilometres downstream.
On November 4, the body of 11-year-old Shivam was found about 10 kilometres from the incident site.