Bollywood stars, artistes to blend spirituality with entertainment

Prayagraj : In a bid to make next year’s Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj a memorable experience for the devotees, the Uttar Pradesh government has lined up a series of cultural events which will blend spirituality, tradition and entertainment, officials said on Wednesday.

Bollywood stars and noted artistes will enthral the devotees with their performances featuring stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the divine significance of the Kumbh. Actor Ashutosh Rana will perform ‘Humare Ram’, while veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini will present a depiction of ‘Ganga Avtaran’, officials said.

Actor Puneet Issar, famous for playing Duryodhan in the televised version of Mahabharata in late ‘80s, will stage a performance based on the epic text, they added. Organised by the Department of Culture, Uttar Pradesh government, in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture, the events will be held at the Ganga Pandal. Organised after a gap of every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

While Ashutosh Rana will be seen as Ravana in ‘Hamare Ram’ on January 25, Hema Malini’s dance performance is scheduled for January 26. On February 8, popular actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan will perform ‘Shiv Tandava’, while Puneet Issar will bring ‘Mahabharata’ to life on February 21. The cultural festivities will kick off on January 22 with a dance performance by Kathak Kendra, Sangeet Natak Academy, on the theme of Kumbh, officials said.

On January 23, Lucknow’s Bharatendu Natya Academy will present ‘Kakori Mahagatha’, followed by a choreographed production, ‘Kumbh Ka Safarnama’, by Maitreya Pahadi on February 1.

On February 23, Reliance Entertainment and Sobo Film will present ‘Kumbh Gatha’ which will curtains on the month-long festivities. As part of the musical programmes proposed to begin on January 10, Odisha’s Prince Group will present a dance performance -- ‘Dashavatar’ -- on January 11. The schedule also includes performances by Mathura’s Madhava Band and Agra’s Crazy Hoppers on January 16, Grammy awardee Ricky Kej on January 17, and Kolkata’s Golden Girls on January 19. Manipur’s Bastar Band will perform on January 21, while Delhi’s Shrinkhala Dance Academy will showcase its dance skills on January 27.

The musical journey will continue in February with performances by Indian Ocean on February 7, Agni on February 17, flutist Rakesh Chaurasia on February 18, and Maati Baani Band on February 19.