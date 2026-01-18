Bomb Scare Forces IndiGo Delhi–Bagdogra flight To divert To Lucknow After Note Found Onboard

An IndiGo Airlines flight travelling from Delhi to Bagdogra was diverted to Lucknow on Sunday morning following a reported bomb threat during the journey. Officials said air traffic control received an alert at around 8.46 am concerning flight 6E-6650, prompting the aircraft to make an emergency landing at Lucknow Airport at 9.17 am, where it was immediately taken to an isolation bay.

During preliminary checks, security personnel discovered a handwritten message on a piece of tissue paper in the rear lavatory stating that there was a bomb on the aircraft. Authorities also confirmed that the plane was carrying radioactive material in sealed packaging, identified as cancer-related medicine, along with the required no-objection clearance, in the cargo hold.

Given the seriousness of the alert, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was formed to assess the situation. Quick Reaction Teams secured and cordoned off the aircraft, while bomb disposal squads and other security agencies carried out detailed inspections.

The flight was carrying 222 passengers, eight infants, two pilots and five cabin crew members. All those onboard were safely evacuated, and the aircraft remained parked in the isolation area as security checks continued.

In a statement, IndiGo said a security concern was detected on flight 6E-6650 operating on January 18, 2026, leading to its diversion to Lucknow in line with standard safety procedures. The airline said it promptly informed authorities and is cooperating fully with ongoing checks, while also working to reduce inconvenience to passengers by providing refreshments and regular updates. IndiGo reiterated that the safety and security of passengers, crew and aircraft remain its highest priority.