Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Nine Delhi Schools, Security Agencies On Alert

Several schools across Delhi were thrown into a state of alarm on Monday morning after receiving bomb threat emails containing provocative messages. According to the Delhi Fire Service, the first alert was received at 8:33 am, following which fire tenders, police teams, and bomb disposal squads were immediately deployed to the affected locations.

At least nine schools were targeted, including prominent institutions in areas such as Delhi Cantonment, South Delhi, North West Delhi, and INA. Authorities confirmed that checks were carried out at Loreto Convent School, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri and New Friends Colony, Venkateshwar School, CM School and Bal Bharati School in Rohini, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, and DTA School in INA.

The threatening email reportedly carried disturbing claims, declaring “Delhi will become Khalistan” and referencing Afzal Guru. It also alleged that an explosion would take place in Parliament on February 13 at 1:11 pm, further heightening security concerns. Officials said more schools may have received similar threats, and investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the emails.

Security agencies remain on high alert as authorities continue verification and monitoring, with further details awaited.