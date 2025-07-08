  • Menu
Bomb Threat on IndiGo Flight from Hyderabad Sparks Security Alert at Mohali Airport

A bomb threat was discovered on an IndiGo flight arriving from Hyderabad at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali. Authorities launched a full investigation after a note was found in the plane’s washroom. Security measures remain tight as the case unfolds.

A security issue happened at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Airport. A bomb threat was found on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad. The flight number was 6E-108. It landed safely in Mohali at 11:58 am on July 5. There were 227 people on board.

After landing, cleaners found a note in the plane’s bathroom. The note said there was a bomb on board.

IndiGo staff informed airport security immediately. Police acted quickly. A case was filed under the Unlawful Activities Act against unknown people.

Manmohan Singh, security manager for InterGlobe Aviation, said no details can be shared yet. The case is serious.

