Bomb Threats Target Over 25 Schools In Ahmedabad, Gujarat Government Launches Probe

Several schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails on Monday, according to news agency ANI. The emails included warnings about "turning India into Khalistan," prompting immediate action from authorities. Citing the District Education Officer, Ahmedabad, searches were launched at the affected schools to investigate the threats.

Over 25 schools across Ahmedabad reported receiving the emails. Following the alerts, school authorities evacuated campuses and contacted law enforcement. Officials confirmed that no suspicious items have been found so far.

Reacting to the situation, Gujarat Minister Rivaba Jadeja stated that the government is taking all threats seriously and investigating the matter thoroughly.

This is not the first time such threats have targeted schools in the region. In January 2026, several Ahmedabad schools received similar bomb threat emails just before Republic Day. Earlier this week, schools in Delhi also reported receiving bomb threat emails. Among the schools targeted in Delhi were BT Tamil School in Jhandewalan, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, and the British School, with initial calls coming in around 9:12 am.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have advised schools to remain vigilant while investigations are ongoing.