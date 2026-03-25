Borewell Drilling Damages Pune Metro Tunnel, Case Filed Against Contractor And Homeowner

A borewell drilling operation in Pune has led to structural damage in an underground tunnel of the Pune Metro, triggering legal action against both the contractor and the property owner.

The incident occurred on March 14 at a private property located above the metro corridor between Shivajinagar and Swargate stations. During the drilling activity, a hole measuring around six inches in diameter was created in the tunnel’s structure, raising serious safety concerns.

Officials stated that the metro tunnel lies approximately 80 to 100 feet below the surface, and the breach was detected near Mandai Metro Station. Preliminary findings suggest that despite being aware of the metro line beneath the site, the individuals involved continued drilling, resulting in damage to the tunnel roof.

Maha Metro official, Pune Police registered a case under provisions related to negligent acts endangering life and property damage. Authorities confirmed that steps have been taken to prevent further risks. Following a complaint by a, Pune Police registered a case under provisions related to negligent acts endangering life and property damage. Authorities confirmed that steps have been taken to prevent further risks.

The homeowner, however, denied any wrongdoing, claiming the drilling was limited to clearing an existing pipe and did not go beyond a shallow depth. He also stated that he was unaware of any harm caused to the metro structure.

In response to the incident, MahaMetro has begun coordinating with groundwater authorities and civic bodies. Officials are planning to identify and mark sensitive zones along metro routes and issue advisories to residents to avoid similar incidents in the future.

The episode has highlighted the importance of stricter monitoring and awareness around underground infrastructure in rapidly developing urban areas.