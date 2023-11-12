Both BJP, Cong on tenterhooks in MP despite victory claims

Bhopal: As the campaigning for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh reaches its peak, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, which are claiming victory, are also fearing defeat.

There are 230 assembly seats in the state and this time the contest seems to be equal. Both the BJP and the Congress remember the results of the 2018 elections, because both the parties did not get an absolute majority in that election. While the Congress won 114 seats, the BJP won 109 seats. The Congress formed the government but due to the defection by Jyotiraditya Scindia and his MLAs, the grand old party lost power to the BJP.

Once again the assembly elections seem to be tightly contested. In this election, while the Congress has promised loan waiver, reduction of electricity bill by half, financial assistance to school children, Nari Samman Yojana for women, gas cylinder for Rs 500 and implementation of the old pension scheme for employees, the BJP has started the Ladli Behna scheme for women, implemented the Learn and Earn scheme for students and many schemes for farmers.

Both the parties are confident of coming to power, but the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party have made both the parties anxious. This is because the BSP and the SP are preparing to break into the big vote bank in the Chambal-Gwalior, Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions. If this happens, the Congress and the BJP are certain to suffer losses. Not to forget, the Aam Aadmi Party is also making efforts which can affect the results.

The important thing here is that both the Congress and the BJP have conducted surveys at their level and they are indicating that no political party can form the government with an absolute majority and hence they fear defeat.

Both the parties are putting in all-out efforts in the campaign and are making tall claims to woo the voters.

Political analysts believe that this election so far seems to be a close contest, there is no wave in favour or against any party and the voters are silent. When this happens, political parties claim victory but they are also worried about defeat. Both the parties are anxious and are not completely optimistic about victory.