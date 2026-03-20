Breezy weather in Delhi; more rain likely

New Delhi: Delhi experienced breezy weather on Thursday due to brief spells of showers and drizzle, with parts of the city receiving up to 12.5 mm of rainfall, while the minimum temperature stood at 17.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD stated that Safdarjung and Lodhi Road recorded 8.2 mm of rainfall each, while the Ridge station received 8.6 mm and Palam recorded 6.2 mm. Ayanagar recorded 7.2 mm of rainfall, and Pitampura recorded 5.5 mm.

Additionally, Mayur Vihar recorded 3 mm of rainfall, while Janakpuri received 12.5 mm from 8.30 am on Wednesday till 8.30 am on Thursday. Meteorological experts attributed the activity to a western disturbance that induced a cyclonic circulation over South Haryana.

“The system is expected to intensify over central Pakistan and adjoining parts of Punjab and Haryana from Thursday, leading to further rainfall over the next two days,” Mahesh Palawat, a weather expert, told PTI.