Bring smile on face of common man: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday urged 476 newly recruited government officers and employees to prioritise public grievance hearings.Speaking at the ‘Nijukti Mela’ programme, Majhi emphasised that the government symbolises people’s faith and trust, and addressing public grievances is a fundamental duty of both the government and its employees.

“If your determination and efficiency can bring a smile on the face of the common man, then your appointment will be justified,” the Chief Minister said.The new recruits include 98 Group-A officers, 130 Group-B officers and 248 Group-C employees.

Majhi advised them to be dedicated, punctual, truthful and honest in their work and to play a key role in the State’s development.

He stressed that public servants must ensure that the benefits of government welfare schemes reach every segment of society. Majhi highlighted that while the previous government failed to address vacant posts and create self-employment opportunities, his administration is committed to filling 1.5 lakh government posts over the next five years and generating employment for 3.5 lakh youths in various private industries.

