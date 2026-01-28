Broken Lift And Locked Scan Room Leave Elderly Patient In Distress At Maharashtra Hospital

A disturbing incident at the district hospital in Maharashtra’s Beed has highlighted serious lapses in the public healthcare system, after an elderly woman was left suffering on the hospital floor due to administrative negligence. The patient, who required an urgent CT scan, had been admitted on the third floor of the facility. However, the hospital lift had been out of order for several days, forcing social workers to carry her downstairs on a makeshift stretcher.

When they finally reached the CT scan area, it was still early evening, yet the scan room had already been shut. In a shocking display of indifference, a nurse locked the room and left, even as the elderly woman lay helplessly on the floor in visible pain. A video recorded by those present shows the patient struggling while no staff member intervened or offered assistance.

The footage quickly spread on social media, drawing widespread criticism and anger. Many questioned how such neglect could occur in a government hospital that was inaugurated only a few months ago with much publicity. Residents and activists described the episode as a reflection of deeper systemic problems rather than a one-off failure.

Following public outrage, district authorities ordered action against those responsible. The nurse on duty was transferred for negligence, and a show-cause notice was issued to the concerned doctor. The incident has reignited debate over accountability and patient care standards in public hospitals, especially for vulnerable and elderly patients.