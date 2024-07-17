BSF nabs smuggler from near Bangladesh border with gold worth Rs 5.82 crore

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday foiled a gold smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh Border in West Bengal's Nadia district by arresting an Indian national, and seized 7.87 kg gold valued at Rs 5.82 crore from his possession.

"Troops of the 32nd Battalion of the BSF under the South Bengal Frontier were alerted by our intelligence department of a possible attempt to smuggle gold across the border. At 8.35 a.m., several people were spotted approaching the border fence from the Bangladesh side.

"They threw a package across the fence which was picked up by an Indian national before he was nabbed. Our troops crossed the fence in an attempt to nab the Bangladeshi smugglers, but they escaped using the tall jute plantation there," said A.K. Arya, DIG and spokesperson, BSF, South Bengal Frontier.

The border fence is 150 yards within the Indian territory from the International Border.

The package contained nine gold bricks and 21 gold biscuits wrapped in six packets. During interrogation, the smuggler revealed that he is from Majherpara village in Gede and works for a person named Sanatan Biswas.

He admitted that he was involved in similar activities in the past for which he was remunerated handsomely.

The BSF later handed the accused along with the seized gold to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Kolkata.

"Our troops have done a commendable job and will continue to prevent criminal activities, including smuggling, across the border. I would request the border residents to report any information related to gold smuggling to BSF's Seema Sathi helpline number 14419 or through WhatsApp message or voice message on 9903472227.

"A suitable reward will be given for concrete information, and the identity of the informer will be kept confidential," Arya said.