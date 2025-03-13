BSF recovers drug packet dropped by Pak drone near border in Rajasthan

Jaipur: In a major anti-smuggling operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a packet of heroin worth approximately Rs 5 crore near the India-Pakistan border in the Gajsinghpur police station area of Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district.

The heroin was allegedly dropped by Pakistani smugglers using a drone.

The operation was launched late Wednesday night after local villagers spotted a drone flying in from Pakistan and promptly alerted security agencies.

Acting on the tip-off, a joint team comprising BSF G Branch Officer Devi Lal and CID Officer Hanuman Singh conducted a search operation and located the packet about 2.5 kilometers inside Indian territory. By morning, Gajsinghpur police reached the site and took possession of the packet.

The joint teams of BSF and CID initiated a thorough search operation from 6 a.m. on Thursday. After scouring the barley fields, they recovered a suspicious packet around 10 a.m. near the 4 FD checkpoint, located close to pillar number 333/1S.

Upon inspection, it was confirmed to contain 1.116 kg of heroin. According to preliminary investigations, the heroin was likely smuggled from Pakistan via drone.

Security agencies suspect the possibility of more heroin packets being hidden in nearby fields.

The BSF, CID, and Gajsinghpur police have intensified search operations in the area, with police setting up blockades and conducting extensive patrols.

This operation marks a significant success in preventing drug smuggling attempts from across the border, highlighting the vigilance and swift action of the Border Security Force and local authorities.

Recently, in Punjab, the police uncovered a gang involved in smuggling drugs from Pakistan using drones and distributing them across the state. Three adults were arrested, and one minor was apprehended in the case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has expressed grave concern over the rising instances of drug smuggling into India through drones from across the Pakistan border. It observed that the increasing instances of drug smuggling into India through drones from across the Pakistan border pose a grave threat to national security and public health.