BU meet spotlights India’s global leadership role

Berhampur: The growing influence of India in shaping the emerging world order came into sharp focus during a two-day international conference on “Power Dynamics, Diplomacy and the Emerging World Order: India’s Quest for Global Leadership towards Viksit Bharat” held at Berhampur University. The conference, jointly organised by the Department of Political Science and Public Administration in collaboration with the Indian Political Science Association (IPSA) and supported by the PM-USHA scheme, concluded with active participation of scholars from India and abroad.

Vice-Chancellor Geetanjali Dash highlighted India’s steady rise as a global power and its growing role in international diplomacy. Keynote speaker Sukhdeo Munni of Jawaharlal Nehru University called upon India to boldly translate its potential into effective global leadership. Eminent academicians including Jitendra Sahu and former Ravenshaw University Vice-Chancellor Prakash Chandra Sarangi reflected on India’s role as a bridge-builder in global politics and the changing dynamics of power influenced by technology.

Several scholars from India and overseas deliberated on issues such as global conflicts, refugee crises, coercive diplomacy, sustainability and the changing contours of India’s foreign policy.

Among those who spoke were Narottam Gaan, Deepti Kataria from Egypt, Seema Mallick, Rashmi Tantra from the USA, Rajkumar Sahu from Italy and Pramod Kumar of JNU.

Parallel technical sessions witnessed research presentations by students and scholars from various universities under the chairmanship of noted academicians including Prasanna Panigrahi, Arun Patnaik, Bishnucharan Choudhury and others.

In the valedictory session, Ramakrushna Pradhan, Prasanna Kumar Panigrahi and Banshidhar Pradhan shared their reflections on India’s growing diplomatic stature.

More than 300 delegates, experts and students participated in the conference, which concluded with an academic consensus on India’s expanding role as an influential and responsible global power in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.