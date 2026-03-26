BU placements drive career success

Berhampur: Berhampur University’s Placement Cell hosted a successful recruitment drive on March 23-24, inviting HR and talent services firm Human Context to campus. This initiative strengthens the university’s commitment to academic excellence and professional development.

Held at the Department of Business Administration, the drive drew over 50 enthusiastic postgraduates from MBA, Commerce, Journalism & Mass Communication (J&MC), and IRPM. The event served as a launchpad from scholarly pursuit to corporate implementation.

The intricate recruitment process, coordinated by Suman Kalyan Chaudhury, Placement Officer of the PG Department of Business Administration, demonstrated the institution’s dedication. Representing Human Context, founder Santosh Mishra and Talent Adviser Dhriti Suryavansi expertly steered the selection proceedings, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation through their discerning approach.

The rigorous six-round selection process offered a holistic assessment, evaluating candidates on aptitude, communication, domain expertise and professionalism.

Five students, four from MBA and one from IRPM, celebrated a major milestone after securing final placements, marking a successful start to their professional careers.

The Placement Cell extended its gratitude to Human Context for their invaluable support in nurturing student aspirations. The drive ended harmoniously, leaving participants with lasting inspiration and rich experiences.