Budget 2026-27: No Allocation For Chabahar Port As India Weighs US Sanctions

India has chosen not to allocate funds for the Chabahar port project in the Union Budget 2026-27, marking a significant shift in its overseas infrastructure strategy as renewed US sanctions on Iran come into focus.

The decision comes as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget in Parliament on Sunday. The absence of funding reflects India’s cautious approach amid uncertainty over Washington’s sanctions regime against Tehran.

Developed jointly by India and Iran, the Chabahar port is seen as a strategic project aimed at boosting regional connectivity and trade. It is also proposed as a key node in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a 7,200-kilometre multimodal network connecting India with Iran, Central Asia, Russia and Europe.

In earlier budgets, India had consistently earmarked around ₹100 crore annually for the project located in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province, where New Delhi remains a major development partner.

The policy rethink follows stringent economic sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran last September. While India was granted a six-month waiver for its involvement in Chabahar, that exemption is due to expire on April 26.

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that India is in ongoing discussions with US authorities regarding the future of the project. Officials have indicated that New Delhi is evaluating alternative options, especially after warnings from the Trump administration about imposing an additional 25% tariff on countries engaging commercially with Iran.

The budget also reflects broader adjustments in India’s foreign assistance. Aid to Bangladesh was sharply reduced from ₹120 crore to ₹60 crore amid strained bilateral relations, with less than a third of last year’s allocation actually disbursed.

Bhutan continues to receive the highest share of Indian foreign assistance, followed by Nepal, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. Overall, India’s “Aid to Countries” outlay has risen to ₹5,686 crore, a 4% increase over the previous year.