Budget 2026 Fails To Match Expectations, Congress Criticises Sitharaman’s Presentation

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that despite a lengthy budget speech, the government failed to clearly outline allocations for major schemes and programmes. He remarked that the presentation lacked transparency and did not provide sufficient clarity on how funds would be distributed across key sectors.

In a post on social media, Ramesh stated that while a detailed analysis of the budget documents was still pending, the overall impression was that the budget did not live up to the hype surrounding it and appeared uninspiring.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also downplayed expectations from the budget, saying she did not anticipate much from the current government’s financial roadmap.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a stronger stance, alleging that the budget was designed to benefit only a small section of society. He questioned whether the government had fulfilled the promises made in its election manifesto and claimed the proposals catered largely to an elite minority.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, however, adopted a cautious approach, saying it was premature to comment without hearing the budget in full and examining the details.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget, stating that the government’s focus was on accelerating economic growth, meeting public aspirations, and prioritising the welfare of the poor and disadvantaged. She added that the government was committed to reforms and reiterated its vision of building a developed India.