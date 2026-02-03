Budget Boost: MP set for digital investment, jobs surge, tech revolution, says CM Yadav

More digital investment, innovations, technology upgradation, and an increase in job creation, particularly for women, will gain further pace through Union Budget provisions, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said while speaking at a joint press conference with state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal here on Tuesday.

Both leaders welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and described the budget as welfare-oriented, inclusive, and among the best in its class, designed to empower the poor, youth, and women while integrating sectors such as startups, innovation, and artificial intelligence.

CM Yadav stated that the budget provides a clear roadmap to strengthen India's global standing and economic potential in the long term, extending through the Amrit Kaal vision of a developed nation.

He highlighted its focus on opportunities for every section of society in Madhya Pradesh, leveraging resources for sustained growth and fulfilling public aspirations.

Congratulating the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, he noted that this is the twelfth budget under PM Modi's guidance, emphasising structural reforms to enhance ease of doing business. The Chief Minister pointed out that the budget inspires youth toward development, supports business-friendly industries, and accelerates industrial investment, production, exports, and job creation in Madhya Pradesh.

He expressed particular enthusiasm for provisions in biopharma, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and health startups, which will bolster the knowledge economy and generate high-value employment.

CM Yadav referenced his recent discussion with the Prime Minister in Gujarat on semiconductors, affirming that the Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and related initiatives will advance high-tech industries, attract more digital investment in MP, provide opportunities for innovation and technology entrepreneurship in the state, while also benefiting traditional industries through modernisation support.

He added that the budget infuses new energy into employment generation by improving industrial land availability, logistics, and supply chains. For the MSME sector, it offers three key strategies to enhance competitiveness, self-reliance, and accelerated growth, strengthening self-employment and industrial expansion.

In the service sector, where Madhya Pradesh holds strong potential in IT, tourism, agriculture, health, and education, the budget promotes global leadership ambitions towards 2047, creating opportunities to develop these as key centres.

CM Yadav said his government's ongoing commitment to women's empowerment will receive a further boost, noting sufficient provisions in the budget aligned with this priority.

He mentioned plans for hostels to support professional women commuting for work, alongside targets to train 1,50,000 women service providers with incentives of Rs one lakh each to boost their employment.

These measures embody the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', extending to rural women's leadership, special entrepreneurship, and community support groups such as Lakhpati Didis, with comprehensive arrangements in place.

The Chief Minister observed that many state initiatives appear to align closely with central plans, as if the state's two-year budget is working in tandem with the Union government. This synergy will particularly benefit urban development in Madhya Pradesh's metropolitan cities, where proposals including women's hostels will enhance professional opportunities and overall progress.

CM Yadav also said that the budget's implementation in Madhya Pradesh will drive inclusive growth, modernise industries, create jobs, and position the state as a key contributor to India's journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse.