Budget favourable for selected companies: Kejriwal

New Delhi:After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman presented the Budget for FY2021-22 in the Parliament on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it as 'favorable for selected companies'.

"This budget is to provide benefit to some selected big companies. It (budget) will trigger a spike in inflation and will be a burden for common people," Kejriwal tweeted.

यह बजट चंद बड़ी कम्पनियों को फ़ायदा पहुंचाने वाला बजट है।



ये बजट महंगाई के साथ आम जन-मानस की समस्याएं बढ़ाने का काम करेगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2021

In a pre-budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held earlier this month, Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia had demanded that the national capital should be treated at par with the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir regarding its share of central taxes and central assistance.

Apart from these, Sisodia had also requested Sitharaman to allocate additional funds to ease the financial crunch being faced by the three municipal corporations in Delhi.