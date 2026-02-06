Budget Session 2026: Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Until Monday Due to Disruptions

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament in 2026 continued to witness heavy disruptions on Friday, leading to the adjournment of Lok Sabha proceedings until Monday. Persistent sloganeering and protests by opposition members prevented the House from conducting scheduled business, including a detailed discussion on the Prime Minister’s motion of thanks to the President’s address.

Amid the continued deadlock in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha, where he mounted a sharp attack on the opposition, particularly the Congress, over its conduct and past record in governance. Without naming the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Modi alleged that a senior opposition leader had made remarks that he said were offensive to the Sikh community. He criticised what he described as contradictory political messaging, stating that leaders who speak of spreading love were simultaneously engaging in divisive statements, and remarked sarcastically on claims of running a “shop of love.”

During his address, the Prime Minister also referred to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, pointing to what he described as shortcomings and policy failures during their tenures. He said several challenges faced by the country stemmed from decisions taken during decades of Congress rule and accused the party of weakening national unity for political considerations.

The Budget Session has been marked by repeated adjournments in recent days, with opposition parties pressing their demands through protests inside the House. The disruptions have slowed legislative work, including key discussions related to the Union Budget and other financial matters.

While the government has maintained that it is ready to engage in debate on all issues, the opposition has accused the ruling side of avoiding meaningful discussion. With Lok Sabha proceedings now adjourned until Monday, concerns remain over whether critical budgetary and legislative business can be completed smoothly during the remainder of the session.