Budget Session 2026 President Droupadi Murmu to Address Joint Parliament

Details of the Budget Session 2026 were shared by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in an X post. Session will be conducted in two parts, with part one beginning today (Wednesday) and running till February 13. The second part will run from March 9 to April 2 when members will debate on the Budget. During this period, the Economic Survey will be laid on January 29 and the Budget will be tabled on February 1.

There are various issues the Opposition will raise during the first part of Budget Session which concludes on February 13. Opposition will seek to corner the Centre over issues such Donald Trump's comment against Hindus, Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and the controversial G RAM G Act that replaced the MGNREGA Act.

President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament to start the budget session. The Economic Survey will be laid in Parliament on January 29 and the Budget will be presented by Sitharaman on February 1. It is rare occasion when Budget is presented by the Finance minister on a Sunday.