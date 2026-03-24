Budget to boost Delhi's fight against pollution: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Tuesday, termed the Delhi Budget 2026–27 as 'historic', saying that it will prove to be a milestone for the city's development and environmental protection.

He praised the budget presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, which has a total outlay of nearly Rs 1,03,700 crore.

Minister Sirsa said, "This budget is truly historic for Delhi. When we presented a Rs 1 lakh crore budget last year, several questions were raised, where would the funds come from, how would they be mobilised, and how would they be spent. However, the experience and leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta have proven that a Rs 1 lakh crore budget can be successfully implemented."

He added that this year's Rs 1.03 lakh crore budget will further accelerate Delhi's development and strengthen its infrastructure.

Highlighting the environmental commitment, the Minister said, "This is a Green Budget. Whether it is e-waste, road transport, infrastructure, or metro projects, every effort has been made to integrate environmental considerations, including plantation, into each initiative."

He noted that 21 per cent of the total budget has been allocated to green initiatives, promoting pollution control and sustainable development.

On women empowerment, Minister Sirsa said that the Delhi government will issue licenses for 1,000 new e-auto permits exclusively for women, enabling safe and dignified livelihood opportunities.

"Additionally, the initiative to distribute 2.5 crore sanitary pads through vending machines in schools and colleges was described as a significant step toward women's health, dignity, and safety."

Minister Sirsa emphasised that these measures will enhance women's participation in public life and the workforce.

Underscoring efforts in education and healthcare, the Minister highlighted initiatives such as bicycle distribution to girl students, laptops for meritorious students, and real-time ICU bed monitoring in hospitals.

"These steps will improve access, transparency, and efficiency in service delivery," he said.

On employment and the gig economy, Minister Sirsa noted that the Delhi government is committed to improving working conditions for gig workers.

"Facilities such as rest areas, affordable food, and charging points at Atal Canteens will be provided," he said.

A dedicated board for auto and taxi drivers and gig workers has also been proposed to address their concerns and ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Responding to the Opposition's criticism, the Minister said it is unfortunate that the Opposition is unable to acknowledge the positive and long-term impact of the budget.

He added that nearly 75 per cent of Delhi's budget needs are met through its own revenue, reflecting strong financial management.

He also cited growth in GSDP and per capita income as indicators of economic stability and development.