Budget to have key initiatives for women, girls: CM Rekha

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said there will be major announcements for women and girls in Budget 2026-27 to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly later this month. Attending the 'Nari Utsav' programme at Nirmal Chhaya Complex, she lauded women for their nation-building role, said a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

She announced that the upcoming Delhi Budget to be presented on March 24 will include key initiatives for women and girls.

The chief minister reiterated her government's commitment to the holistic empowerment of women and children, citing various schemes including 'Lakhpati Bitiya' and 'Pink Saheli' smart cards for free bus travel to women.

Highlighting the importance of self-help groups (SHGs), she said women in Delhi will be provided employment and entrepreneurship opportunities through small group-based models, and stressed the need to expand platforms like 'Mahila Haat' to help women showcase and sell their products. "The Delhi government's focus is not just on launching schemes but on ensuring their effective implementation so that benefits reach every needy individual," Gupta said.

The chief minister also inspected Nirmal Chhaya complex including the care home for women, Balika Grih and Bal Niketan, and enquired about facilities being provided to the occupants of these homes. She visited Sankalp Hub, where activities related to women's safety, awareness and empowerment under Mission Shakti were showcased.

At the SHG-run 'Mahila Haat', she reviewed local products and exhibitions, including nutritious millet-based dishes.