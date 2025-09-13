Bulldozer action launched in Bhopal over ‘love jihad’ case; homes of accused targeted

New Delhi: Bulldozer operations have started at the homes of the accused in a high-profile ‘love jihad’ and sexual exploitation case in Bhopal. The move targets the residences of Sahil and Saad (often referred to as Shamsuddin alias Saad) amid heavy police deployment.

The accused, Farhan, Sahil, Saad, and others, stand charged in a case involving alleged sexual assault, blackmail, and forced religious conversion of Hindu students at a private engineering college. Victims claim that some accused posed as Hindus, recorded obscene videos, and used them for extortion. The episode has drawn considerable public and legal scrutiny.

SDM Ravish Srivastava said, “We had received complaints regarding three individuals. The actions against two of them are now being processed by our team. The work is almost complete.”

One prominent site of action is Club‑90, a restaurant alleged to have been used in the exploitation. The facility (or portions of it), particularly areas claimed to be illegally constructed, has come under demolition by bulldozers. In addition, the city’s municipal authorities have reportedly cancelled the lease of the premises.

Authorities stress that while bulldozer action is underway in some locations, the home of Farhan is reportedly not being targeted at this time. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed earlier is continuing with gathering evidence and chasing the absconding accused.

The case has stirred intense debate and protests in Bhopal. It raises questions about abuse of vulnerable young women, religious identity, and coercion, while administrative action seeks to demonstrate no tolerance for alleged criminal activity in educational institutions.

A complaint submitted to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has unveiled chilling details about the exploitation of female students at a private engineering college in the city.

As per the complaint, several female students were systematically lured into relationships under false pretenses. The accused allegedly misrepresented their religious identities during initial interactions, gaining the trust of the victims through prolonged emotional manipulation. Once trust was established, the girls were allegedly sexually assaulted.

What followed was a pattern of blackmail and coercion, the accused reportedly recorded obscene videos of the victims, which were then used to threaten and silence them. The victims further alleged that they were subjected to pressure not only to remain silent but also to convert to Islam and undergo forced marriage ceremonies.