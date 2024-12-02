Businessman shot dead in Sahibganj, questions raised on law and order in Jharkhand

Sahibganj : In a shocking incident, prominent businessman Shaligram Mandal was shot dead in broad daylight in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district. The attack has sent shockwaves through the region and raised serious concerns about the law-and-order situation in the state.

Mandal, a well-known figure in the petrol pump and bus transport business, owned the "Mandal Coach" fleet. The incident occurred on Monday near Teen Pahad in Rajmahal city, when Mandal was returning home with the day's cash collection from his petrol pump.

Eyewitnesses said that two criminals on a bike intercepted him and opened fire, fatally wounding him. They looted around Rs 1 lakh from him before fleeing the scene.

Despite immediate efforts to save him, Mandal succumbed to his injuries at Rajmahal Sub-Divisional Hospital.

DSP Nitin Khandelwal stated, “Preliminary information suggests a robbery, but we are exploring all possible angles. We are confident of apprehending the perpetrators soon.”

The gruesome killing has sparked outrage among residents, who gathered in large numbers at the hospital. Senior police officials, including DSP Khandelwal and several station in-charges, have launched an extensive investigation.

In a separate incident in Jharkhand, the body of a young woman, identified as 22-year-old Sanjana Hansda, was recovered near the Kharkai River in Saraikela district. Police investigations revealed that Sanjana was murdered by her boyfriend, who allegedly crushed her face with a stone to prevent identification.

Sanjana was last seen leaving to meet her boyfriend on Wednesday, as disclosed by her cousin. When she failed to return, her family began searching but only reported her missing after four days. The body was identified by her family after it was recovered from the river by the police.

The accused, who resides in the Kandra police station area, is currently absconding. Authorities are conducting raids to apprehend him.

These incidents highlight the rising crime rate in Jharkhand, raising public concerns about the effectiveness of law enforcement in the state.