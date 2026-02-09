Businessman’s Son Loses Control Of Lamborghini, Pedestrian Injured In Kanpur

A high-end Lamborghini mounted a footpath in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur after its driver reportedly suffered a sudden medical episode, injuring a pedestrian and triggering questions about road safety and accountability. The incident occurred near the Gwal Toli area when Shivam, son of tobacco trader A K Mishra, was driving the luxury car.

According to police, the driver experienced dizziness and a seizure while at the wheel. In an attempt to avoid a more serious crash, he steered the vehicle away from the main road, but it ended up hitting a pedestrian and colliding with an autorickshaw before coming to a stop at the roadside. The injured man, identified as Taufiq Ahmed, was standing on the footpath at the time and has been hospitalised. His condition is reported to be stable.

The crash drew a large crowd, with locals saying the situation could have been far more dangerous had the vehicle been moving at a higher speed. Police were alerted immediately, seized the Lamborghini, and registered an FIR based on a complaint. Authorities have also begun verifying the driver’s claim of having a seizure, as questions have been raised about whether he was fit to drive a high-performance car.

The incident has reignited debate over allowing individuals with known medical conditions to operate powerful vehicles on public roads, especially in crowded urban areas. Further investigation is underway to determine responsibility and decide the next course of legal action.