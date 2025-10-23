Buzz over India-US trade deal lifts Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech by 3%

The shares of Coforge, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services( TCS), and LTI Mindtree also advanced over 1percent, indicating broad- grounded growth across this IT sector.

Infosys TCS HCL stock rise to 3 percent following the news reports about India as well as the US are close to negotiating the signing of a India US trade deal news. Its Nifty IT index surged up to 2.4 percent in the last 24 hours, with all of its constituents in positive space.

India-US Trade Deal

In a recent report published by Mint, India and the US are close to concluding an agreement on trade that could lower the tariffs on Indian exports from 50% to 15-16 percent. Agriculture and energy are among the main issues to be discussed in the talks, with India being reported to be acquiescing to reduce its imports for Russian crude oil according to the report according to sources who are familiar with the talks.

Infosys Share Buyback Drives Gains

Infosys was the top performance in the field of IT stocks India 2025, helped by the announcement of its share buyback of Rs18,000 crore which is the biggest ever in the history of the company. The company announced the promoters as well as promoters group, which includes founders Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, as well as Sudha Murthy, won't take part in the buyback. In the wake of news of the buyback, Infosys share prices jumped by as high as 4.28 percent, and closed in at Rs1,535.10 at the BSE

HUL Shares Gain After Q2 Results

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) also enjoyed a strong year and tech stocks surge India rising by almost 3% following the company released its Q2 earnings. HUL shares climbed as high as 3.9 percent in value to Rs2,667.55 at the BSE. At 11:20 am HUL shares were trading 1.17 percent more at Rs2,622.70.