BWF India Open: After monkeys, stray dogs spotted at IG Sports Complex; dog van stationed at venue

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, currently hosting the prestigious BWF India Open 2026, has come under intense scrutiny as a string of hygiene and safety lapses has left organisers battling a growing crisis at the Super 750 tournament.

Adding to the concerns, stray dogs were spotted inside the premises on Friday. While no biting incident was reported, the presence of an MCD dog-catching van stationed at the venue underlined the seriousness of the situation. Officials were seen searching for a black dog that had been roaming around the stadium.

In an ironic scene, another stray dog was spotted around 30–40 metres away, basking in the winter sun.

The canine intrusion follows an earlier bizarre incident in which a monkey was seen roaming freely in the stands, not far from the players’ practice area. The incident prompted Korean shuttler Kang Min-hyuk to joke on social media about “free animal admission”.

The ongoing tournament being held as a test event ahead of the BWF World Championships in August has been plagued by complaints from top international athletes since day one.

Responding to concerns raised by players and the subsequent media coverage, the Badminton World Federation said on Thursday: “We acknowledge the comments shared by players and the subsequent media coverage.”

It added, “Managing factors related largely to seasonal conditions, such as haze and cold weather affecting the air quality and temperature inside the venue, has posed challenges this week. However, our assessments confirm that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade from KD Jadhav Stadium, offering improved infrastructure.

“While some areas of implementation, including general cleanliness and hygiene as well as animal control, have required attention, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has acted promptly to address these concerns.

“Players have also noted positive enhancements to the playing surface and flooring, gymnasium, and medical facilities.”

On Thursday, a match between India’s HS Prannoy and Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew was halted twice after bird droppings fell from the ceiling onto Court 1. Officials rushed in with wipes to clean the surface mid-game.

On Day 1 of the tournament, Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt labelled the venue “dirty” and “unhealthy”. Her compatriot, world No. 3 Anders Antonsen, also cited New Delhi’s hazardous air quality (AQI) as a reason for withdrawing from the tournament, a decision that resulted in a USD 5,000 fine from the BWF.