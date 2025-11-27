C-DOT to establish centre of excellence at IIT Roorkee for high-end research

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) to establish a centre of excellence (CoE) on the IITR campus, it was announced on Thursday.

The primary objective of the C-DOT Centre of Excellence (CoE) is to accelerate indigenous research, innovation and capacity building in advanced communication technologies.

The CoE will have a strong focus on research in the areas of wireless communication, quantum technologies, cybersecurity and AI-based applications.

"Establishing CoE will promote academia-industry synergy, leveraging the academic expertise of IITR and the industry strength of C-DOT and enable students, researchers, and start-ups to contribute to India’s innovation and self-reliance journey. It will strengthen India’s leadership position in global telecom innovation," the statement said.

The centre will drive joint research and prototype development in key emerging domains, including 5G and 6G, RF-sub-THz integrated circuits, sensors, millimetre-wave beamforming antennas with integrated ICs, V2X Communication, data-driven wireless communication technologies and energy efficiency.

“This collaboration brings together the expertise of India’s leading academic institute and the R&D strengths of C-DOT to accelerate indigenous telecom innovation. Together, IIT Roorkee and C-DOT will build technologies that reduce dependence on foreign systems and create new opportunities for India to lead in advanced domains such as 5G, 6G, AI and secure communication systems," said Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT.

Leveraging C-DOT’s deep expertise in the development of indigenous telecom solutions, the CoE will serve as a dedicated hub for high-impact R&D, supporting start-ups, developing intellectual property, and enabling continuous knowledge exchange through workshops, training programs, and joint academic–industry engagements.

“This collaboration marks an important milestone for IIT Roorkee as we join hands with C-DOT to advance India’s next-generation telecom capabilities. IIT Roorkee has a strong legacy in communication engineering, semiconductor technologies, and emerging wireless systems that will complement C-DOT’s national mission for secure, indigenous and future-ready telecom solutions," said Professor K.K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.