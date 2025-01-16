Cabinet Approves 8th Pay Commission for Central Government Employees

In a significant move to revise the pay structure of central government employees, the Union Cabinet has given the green light for the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission. This decision, announced on Thursday, marks the beginning of a comprehensive review of salaries and allowances for over 49 lakh government employees and 65 lakh pensioners. The approval was confirmed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 8th Pay Commission will focus on updating the compensation framework, taking into account the evolving economic conditions and the needs of government employees. Minister Vaishnaw revealed that the process will involve the appointment of a chairman and two members to lead the commission. The appointments are expected to be made soon, with consultations planned with central and state governments, as well as other stakeholders, to ensure a thorough review.

This move follows the government's tradition of establishing a pay commission once every decade to assess and adjust the salary structure of its workforce. The 7th Pay Commission, which was set up in 2016, will remain in effect until 2026. The new commission aims to provide a more comprehensive and timely salary revision to align with the current financial landscape.

The central government’s pay commissions not only revise salaries but also review pension structures. The 8th Pay Commission will be tasked with addressing the growing demands for higher pay and better benefits, particularly in light of inflation and the cost of living. As the Commission’s formation progresses, expectations are high for substantial changes to improve the financial security of government employees and pensioners.

With this decision, the government is preparing for a major overhaul of the pay structure, which could impact the financial well-being of millions across the country. The 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are expected to be closely watched, as they could lead to significant changes in the take-home pay and pension benefits for government workers.

The 8th Pay Commission will also review the pension scheme, which has been a key area of concern for many retirees. The Commission’s implementation could have far-reaching consequences, not only for the central government employees but also for the pensioners who rely on these adjustments for their livelihood. The 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring about a more balanced and sustainable approach to government salaries, with a focus on fairness and economic feasibility.