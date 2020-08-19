Cabinet Meeting: Important decision taken, from leasing airport to National recruitment agency

New Delhi: Many important decisions have been taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar gave this information in a press conference. The Modi government has approved the leasing of three airports in the country through a public-private partnership. Along with this, several major decisions have been taken, including increasing the support price of sugarcane. The important decision was taken by Modi cabinet-

1- Approval was given by Modi Cabinet to lease three more airports in the country through a public-private partnership. These airports are Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram.

The #NationalRecruitmentAgency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters. Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. This will also be a big boost to transparency. https://t.co/FbCLAUrYmX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2020

2- The cabinet has empowered the National Recruitment Agency (National Recruitment Agency) to conduct Common Eligibility cum Entrance Test (CET) for subordinate posts. While announcing this, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that today youths have to undergo a lot of exams for jobs. To end all this, the National Recruitment Agency will now take a Common Eligibility Test, which will benefit the youth. Significantly, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a proposal to create a National Recruitment Agency for government jobs in the financial year 2020-21. This will be a computer-based online test. There will be a centre for it in every district.

Government secretary C. Chandramouli said that there are more than 20 recruitment agencies in the central government. Right now we are doing the common examination of only three agencies, with time we will do the Common Eligibility Test for all recruitment agencies.

3- Modi cabinet approved to increase the fair and remunerative (FRP) price of sugarcane by Rs 10 to Rs 285 quintal. This price has been fixed for the new marketing season of sugarcane starting October 2020. This decision has been taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). The meeting approved increasing the FRP price by Rs 10 a quintal for the marketing year of sugarcane 2020 - 21 (October - September). The CCEA approved the proposal of the Ministry of Food in this regard. The ministry had proposed to increase the FRP of sugarcane from Rs 275 to Rs 285 quintal for the next marketing session. The CACP is a statutory body advising the government on the prices of major agricultural products.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the beneficial price for 1 crore sugarcane farmers has been increased to Rs 285. Has been fixed per quintal. This is based on 10% recovery. Even if the recovery is 9.5% or less, giving protection to the sugarcane farmers will get a price of Rs 270. He told us that the government also takes ethanol at a good price. The government paid Rs 60 last year. Bought 190 million litres of ethanol per litre.

केंद्रीय कैबिनेट ने सार्वजनिक-निजी भागीदारी के माध्यम से भारतीय विमानपत्तन प्राधिकरण (AAI) के जयपुर, गुवाहाटी और तिरुवनंतपुरम हवाई अड्डों को lease पर देने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी है। इससे यात्रियों को अच्छी सुविधा मिलेगी और इसके साथ साथ एक नई कार्य क्षमता, नई ऊर्जा आएगी । pic.twitter.com/PjY3jm9WFv — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 19, 2020

The FRP is decided under the Sugarcane (Control) Order 1966. This is the minimum price of sugarcane which the sugar mills have to pay to the sugarcane producing farmers. The government estimates that the total production of sugarcane in the current marketing season can be between 280 to 290 lakh tonnes. The ongoing sugarcane marketing season ends next month. Last year, the country produced 331 lakh tonnes of sugarcane in 2018-19. Production in the current marketing season is expected to be low due to a decrease in sugarcane cultivation in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

4-To give relief to the DISCOMs of the state, the power finance corporation and rural electrification corporation, which had the right to give half of the working capital 25% loan, will get above the working capital limit this year.