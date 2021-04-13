Cabinet Minister Santosh Gangwar test Covid positive

New Delhi: Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday announced that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Minister of State with independent charge in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, however, has "no symptoms" and has requested people in his contact to follow guidelines related to the virus.

The Minister took to Twitter to make the announcement after his Covid report came back positive.

"I want to let all know that my Corona Investigation Report is positive," Gangwar announced.

The Minister, however, clarified that "I do not have any kind of problem" but "request that everyone who comes in contact with me, please follow the Corona safety rules".

"Together we will win from this epidemic," Gangwar said.

Earlier, several politicians including Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for the virus, which so far has infected 1,36,89,453 people across the country and claimed 1,71,058 lives.