Cabinet okays modified UDAN scheme with Rs 28,840-cr outlay

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch and implementation of the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Modified UDAN with a total outlay of Rs 28,840 crore, to be implemented over a 10-year period from FY 2026-27 to FY 2035-36.

The scheme aims to expand regional air connectivity by enhancing access to underserved and unserved areas, while supporting affordable air travel and improving connectivity in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Under the scheme, 100 new airports will be developed from existing unserved airstrips with an outlay of Rs 12,159 crore over the next eight years. In addition, operational and maintenance support will be provided for around 441 aerodromes for three years, with a total allocation of Rs 2,577 crore.

To strengthen last-mile connectivity in remote and hilly regions, 200 modern helipads will be developed at a cost of Rs 3,661 crore. The scheme also includes Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support of Rs 10,043 crore over 10 years to enable airline operations on regional routes.

To address the shortage of small fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters required for operations in remote and difficult terrains and to advance the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, the scheme also proposes to procure two HAL Dhruv helicopters for Pawan Hans and two HAL Dornier aircraft for Alliance Air.