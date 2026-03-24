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CAG: 342% spending on Kejriwal's bungalow
Created On:
24 March 2026 7:33 AM IST
By
The Hans India
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New Delhi CAG Report Findings
Arvind Kejriwal Residence Renovation
Cost Overrun
Public Expenditure Row
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CAG: 342% spending on Kejriwal's bungalow
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