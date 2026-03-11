Calcutta HC bench recuses itself from hearing RG Kar rape & murder case

Kolkata: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, allotted the R.G. Kar rape & murder case by then Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, on Wednesday recused itself from hearing the matter.

According to the division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi, when the matter was allotted for hearing to it by then Chief Justice Sivagnanam, it was hearing criminal cases.

However, since this division bench does not hear criminal cases anymore, the judges decided to recuse themselves from hearing the matter and referred the matter back to the current Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, who will now decide which new bench will hear the matter.

The division bench also observed that hearing the matter on a fast-track basis, as pleaded by the parents of the victims, is also not possible at that bench.

On the morning of August 9, 2024, the body of a junior doctor of Kolkata's state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital -- the victim of ghastly rape & murder -- was discovered from a seminar hall within the hospital premises.

After a prolonged hearing in the matter, a trial court in Kolkata convicted the sole accused, Sanjay Roy, an erstwhile civic volunteer of Kolkata Police, and sentenced him to life imprisonment. However, since the victim’s parents were not satisfied with the findings of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s investigation into the matter, especially regarding identifying Roy as the sole convict in the case, they approached the Calcutta High Court with their contentions against the CBI findings.

They also pleaded for a fast-track hearing in the matter.

Meanwhile, the CBI is currently continuing its investigation into the angle of a larger conspiracy behind the crime of rape & murder, and has also filed a few progress reports to the trial court in the matter.

With the division bench of Justices Basak and Rashidi recusing from hearing the matter, it is to be seen which new bench of the Calcutta High Court the matter will be referred to.